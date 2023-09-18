More than 300 athletes from over 50 countries are set to scrap it out for places at next year's Olympics in Paris when they compete at the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Championships in Lee Valley.

The Lee Valley White Water Centre - the canoe slalom venue for the London 2012 Olympics - is set to stage the event from tomorrow until Sunday (September 24).

A total of 27 quota places will be on offer, with 15 in kayak and 12 in canoe.

According to the rules, an athlete cannot secure a Paris 2024 ticket in both canoe and kayak.

Should they finish first in both events, the canoe quota takes precedence over kayak.

The quota allocation is expected to run deep into the semi-final results with only 10 athletes set to compete in each final of the men’s C1, men’s K1, women’s C1 and women’s K1 categories.

Australia's Jessica Fox will be aiming to win the women's C1 and K1 titles after finishing second in both last year ©Getty Images

It will be the second qualification tournament for Paris 2024 after the European Games in Kraków-Małopolska where the Czech Republic and Britain sealed quotas in the respective men’s K1 and men’s C1 events, while Germany earned women’s K1 and women’s C1 spots.

Further qualifiers are set to be held in Asia, Oceania, Africa and Pan America.

No quotas will be up for grabs in kayak cross in London, with places instead set to be made available at an event in Prague next year.

Germany topped the standings when the ICF Canoe Slalom World Championships was staged in Augsburg last year.

Sideris Tasiadis and Andrea Herzog of Germany will be determined to retain their respective men’s C1 and women’s C1 titles.

Other returning defending champions include Germany’s Ricarda Funk in the women’s K1 and Vít Přindiš of the Czech Republic in the men’s K1.

Australia’s Olympic champion Jessica Fox will be eager to return to the top of the podium in C1 and K1 after finishing second on both occasions last year.