Delegates from Hong Kong were among the first to get a taste of the Village of the Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

Delegates from Hong Kong were among the first to get a taste of the Village of the Asian Games as they touched down for the delegation registration meetings over the weekend.

The Village pre-opened on Saturday (September 9) and will officially open on September 16.

Details of participants, accreditation, and final team size were among the topics discussed during the delegation registration meetings.

The National Olympic Committees were also briefed about accommodation, transportation, and assistants.

The delegation registration meetings is scheduled to run until September 22, for 45 National Olympic Committees.

Arrival and departure services at airports also went through quarantine procedures, border inspection, customs inspection, registration card activation and luggage claim.

A trial run was held for the Main Media Centre, which is set to run until September 17 ©Hangzhou 2022
A trial run was held for the Main Media Centre, which is set to run until September 17 ©Hangzhou 2022

The Asian Games Village includes the Athletes' Village, Media Village and Technical Officials' Village.

According to the organisers, it can accommodate around 20,000, with 10,400 beds in the Athletes' Village, 5,000 in the Media Village and 4,000 in the Technical Officials' Village.

The weekend also saw a trial run for the Main Media Centre (MMC), which is set to run until September 17.

The official opening of the MMC is scheduled for September 18, five days prior to the Opening Ceremony on September 23.

A total of 12,417 athletes and 4,975 officials from 45 countries are expected to arrive in Hangzhou for the multi-sport event, set to conclude on October 8.