Ukraine insist no change in Paris 2024 stance if Russia and Belarus allowed to compete

A decision on whether Ukraine will take part in the Olympic Games in Paris next year if athletes from Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete has not been made yet, despite reports that they were ready to drop a threat of boycotting the event.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU) President and the country’s Sports Minister Vadym Gutsait had been quoted by Japanese agency Kyodo News that they had dropped plans to stay from Paris 2024 if Russians and Belarussians were given the chance to compete under a neutral flag.

The NOCU have moved swiftly to clarify Gutsait’s comments, who was quoted by Kyodo as saying: "Our athletes need to be at the Olympics.

"Our flag will be at the Opening Ceremony, at the competitions, our athletes will represent our state so that everyone in the world will see that Ukraine is, was and will be."

The NOCU insisted this not mean they had given a green light to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to go to Paris 2024.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine claim they will not make any decision about competing at Paris 2024 until closer the time ©NOCU

"At present, the International Olympic Committee has not officially invited Russia and Belarus to participate at the Olympic Games," the NOCU told insidethegames in a statement.

"The decision on whether the athletes from these two countries would be allowed to compete under a neutral flag is yet unknown.

"As a result, the NOC of Ukraine has not yet formulated a final stance on this complex issue.

"We are working diligently to understand all aspects of this unprecedented situation and will provide our official position once all relevant factors have been considered."

Ukraine’s Sports Ministry, under Gutzeit, had announced in April that athletes from Ukraine would not be allowed to compete in events where competitors from Belarus and Belarus were taking part.

They softened their stance last month when it became clear that Ukrainian athletes were in danger of missing out on Paris 2024 qualifying opportunities if they did not compete in events where International Federations were allowing Russian and Belarussian athletes to take part.

Among the events that Ukraine boycotted were the World Judo Championships in Doha and the World Taekwondo Championships in Baku.

A ban on Ukrainian athletes competing alongside Russians was lifted last month after they missed out on opportunities to qualify for Paris 2024 ©World Taekwondo

"Ukrainian athletes are currently participating in qualifying events for the Olympic Games, only if athletes from the above two mentioned countries are participating, having been allowed by International Federations under the status of individual neutral athletes and having adhered to the strict conditions of neutrality imposed by each respective IF," the NOCU told insidethegames.

"Many IFs continue the stance on non-allowing the athletes from the above two mentioned countries to compete and NOC of Ukraine is of much support of this stance.

"Furthermore, the NOC of Ukraine will continue to stand firm by the values that underpin the Olympic Movement.

"Peace in Ukraine is non-negotiable, and it is our firm belief that the Olympic Games should not be a platform to whitewash or legitimise actions that are in complete contradiction to these values.

"We will maintain a dialogue with our athletes, the IOC, and international partners to ensure that our actions reflect these principles.

"Any further changes to the position of the NOC of Ukraine will be announced as required."