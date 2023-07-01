International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board member Kristin Kloster has been appointed as chair of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games Coordination Commission.

She was selected by the body's President Thomas Bach and will take over from IOC member Sari Essayah.

World champion race walker Essayah resigned from the position after becoming the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry in Finland.

"Kristin Kloster was a member of the Evaluation Commission for the Olympic Winter Games 2026, and also brings the experience of having chaired the Future Host Commission for the Games of the Olympiad from 2019 until 2021," read an IOC statement.

"During this period, the IOC elected Brisbane 2032 as host of the Games of the XXXV Olympiad, under the new approach to Olympic elections.

"Mrs Kloster stood down from her Future Host Commission position after being elected to the IOC Executive Board in 2021."

Sari Essayah has stepped down as Milan Cortina 2026 Coordination Commission chair to take up a Ministerial role in the Finnish Government ©Getty Images

Olympic bronze medallist and IOC member Danka Barteková, who chaired the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, is set to replace Association of National Olympic Committees secretary general Gunilla Lindberg as a member of the Future Host Commission for the Winter Olympic Games.

Lindberg, also an IOC member, resigned from her Games position following the Swedish Olympic Committee's decision to enter continuous dialogue with the IOC over potentially hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics.

This is in keeping with the Future Host Commissions regulations to avoid any potential conflict of interests.

Another appointment was also made to the body, joining Barteková.

"Mr Colin Grahamslaw, Secretary General of the Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations and the World Curling Federation, has been appointed as a temporary member of the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games," said Grahamslaw.

"He temporarily replaces Mr Einars Fogelis, the International Luge Federation President, who suspended his membership upon the Latvian Olympic Committee's announcement that it was taking part in discussions with the Swedish Olympic Committee about Latvia potentially hosting some events as part of Sweden's project to stage the Olympic Winter Games."