Almost 20,000 incidents of online abuse recorded during FIFA World Cup in Qatar

FIFA has claimed that nearly 20,000 abusive social media posts aimed at players, coaches, and officials were sent during last year's World Cup in Qatar.

A package of tools, called the social media protection service (SMPS) was created by the body to protect against online abuse.

The system flagged 19,636 posts that were deemed as abusive, discriminatory or threatening.

Out of around 20 million posts scanned by a moderation software developed by the organisation and its players' union FIFPRO, 286,895 were hidden from public view.

The biggest spike in abuse came after England lost in the quarter-finals to France in Qatar when Harry Kane missed a late penalty.

"The figures and findings in this report do not come as a surprise, but they are still massively concerning," said FIFPro President David Aganzo.

"They represent a strong reminder for everyone involved in our game, and it must lead to providing preventative measures and solutions for players who are increasingly facing this type of abuse."

Sexism was the most common of the specified category of abuse found during the World Cup ©FIFA

More than 300 people have been identified according to the report and their details are due to be shared with authorities to "facilitate real-world action being taken".

Of the abuse, 38 per cent came from accounts based in Europe and 36 per cent from South America.

Sexism made up 13.47 per cent, homophobia 12.16 per cent, and racism 10.70 per cent.

"FIFA has a duty to protect football, in particular the players and the fans," said the body's President Gianni Infantino.

"However, FIFA also expects all authorities and social media platforms to also accept their responsibilities and support us in the fight against all forms of discrimination."

Twitter had the highest number of abusive messages reported to it with 13,105, followed by Instagram on 5,370, Facebook with 979, YouTube on 113 and TikTok 69.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, due to take place in Australia and New Zealand on July 20, will also feature SMPS support.