The Solomon Islands' Police Response Team has completed a two-week intensive training programme prior to the country's hosting of the Pacific Games this year.

The course was provided by the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) at Rove police headquarters in capital city Honiara.

The Deputy Commissioner of National Security and Operation Support Ian Vaevaso and CPLT Commissioner Zhao Jinyong were present to officially close the training programme.

"The training program conducted by China Police Liaison Team is part of capacity and capability development of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) which I would like to acknowledge the ongoing support provided by CPLT to the RSIPF," Vaevaso said, as reported by EIN News.

"Our partner CPLT, the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Public Security have paid greater attention in building the capacity and capability of RSIPF to be an effective and capable police force that would serve the needs of its people."

China is set to provide police and other security staff to serve at Solomon Islands 2023 which is set to take place from November 19 to December 2.

China is set to provide security forces for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games ©Getty Images

Vaevaso states that the Asian country has already supplied "over thousands of assisting police equipment, mobility assets and implemented several assisting projects".

"It is important for every officer of Police Response Team to protect the people of Solomon Islands while making sure your own safety with the skills and tactics you've learned," said Zhao.

"And make full use of them during the upcoming Pacific Games 2023."

A security pact was signed last year between the Solomon Islands and China which prompted concern from the United States and Australia.

The Solomon Islands has rejected claims the agreement could lead to China establishing a military base there.

Australia, which sent peace-keeping forces to the Solomon Islands in November after rioting, had warned against the agreement being signed.

The Australian Foreign Minister warned the agreement could "undermine stability in our region".

The US has also expressed concern, with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price also airing concerns of "destabilisation that will set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region.