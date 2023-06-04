Choue grades World Taekwondo Championships "8.5 or nine" out of 10

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has rated the World Championships here an "8.5 or nine" out of 10, although admitted an improvement in refereeing is required in the sport.

The World Championships here in Azerbaijan's capital Baku concluded today, having coincided with World Taekwondo's celebrations of its 50th anniversary.

South Korean official Choue was satisfied with the quality of competition, with athletes from 144 countries featuring and 10 first-time world champions crowned.

"The quality is I would say 8.5 or nine [out of 10]," Choue reflected.

"There were some minor mistakes, but I think I am really pleased."

Choue referenced social media engagement of 22.7 million views of the hashtag #Baku2023WTC on TikTok and more than 1.6 million unique Instagram livestream views over the first six days as a highlight.

One area identified for improvement by the World Taekwondo President was reducing "human error" from referees, with several facing sanctions for mistakes during the competition.

Chungwon Choue admitted there had been some "human error" from referees at the World Championships ©World Taekwondo

He revealed plans to improve standards of refereeing in the sport.

"I think it is about the same in terms of human errors [compared to previous World Championships], but the coaches are more sensitive because it is the year before the Olympic Games," Choue said.

"It will be corrected very soon.

"We are going to select the best of the best international referees after the Grand Prix Final, we will finalise the 26 Olympic referees.

"At the beginning of next year we are going to organise a special training camp for referees."

Choue also admitted the video review system was "not working 100 per cent", but was confident it would be improved by the Paris 2024 Olympics.

For this week's full Big Read covering World Taekwondo's celebrations of its 50th anniversary and its World Championships, click here.