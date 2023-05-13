Elise Seignolle has resigned from the International Boxing Association (IBA) Board of Directors, insidethegames can exclusively reveal.

Seignolle, an expert in finance and auditing, was part of the ten independent directors elected to the IBA Board at its Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul in May 2022.

The resignation of the American could deepen divisions in a sport already fighting for its future.

Seignolle, received 106 votes - most of all candidates - in Turkey, is also the senior finance director for the Campari Group, the Italian beverage group.

Seignolle's campaign had USA Boxing, where she is a member of the Foundation Board of Directors.

Last month, USA Boxing became the first national governing body to resign from IBA and announce they were planning to join the rival breakaway World Boxing.

Shortly after Seignolle's election to the IBA Board of Directors, she was also appointed to the governing body's Finance Committee.

The IBA Board of Directors includes five Presidents of the Continental Federations in Africa, Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania, along with 10 voted members during an Election Congress meeting held every four years.

Other members of the IBA Board of Directors include representatives from Cameroon, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Greece, French Polynesia, Morocco, Qatar, Spain, Eswatini, Sri Lanka, Hungary and China.

More follows