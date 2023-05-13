The titles agreed for the first European Games E-Sports Championships, which will run alongside the third edition of Kraków-Małopolska 2023, have been revealed here today.

Hasan Arat, chair of the 2023 European Games Coordination Commission, told delegates on the second day of the 43rd European Olympic Committees Seminar that the titles being presented in cooperation with Global Esports Federation (GEF) will be e-football and Rocket League.

Katowice is set to host the new event presented with the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

E-football and Rocket League will be the featured titles at the first European Games E-sports Championships in Katowice ©Rocket League

“In cooperation with GEF we are going to hold the European Games E-sports championships from June 30 to July 2,” Arat said.

"And we can today announce the titles agreed with GEF, which are e-football and Rocket League.

"As you probably know, we signed back in November an agreement with Global Esports Federation.

"Following the unique move made by the International Olympic Committee into esports and gaming by unveiling the Olympic Virtual Series and by organising the first ever Olympic Esports Week in Singapore this summer, we in the EOC are also looking into exploring the important growth of esports across our European family while establishing links with all EOC activities."

The event is expected to feature some of the best esports athletes from across Europe.

The inaugural event is set to provide an international stage for esports athletes to compete while representing their national flags.

The first European Games E-Sports Championships in Katowice will follow the successful Commonwealth Esports Championships in Birmingham last year ©Getty Images

Paul J Foster, the GEF chief executive, commented: "Esports is a rapidly growing reality, and we are excited to bring it to the European Games, expanding our 'world connected' community.

"We look forward to seeing the top national teams and athletes from Europe compete in Katowice this summer."

The GEF was involved in organising the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships, alongside the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Pan American Esports Championships will be also run by the GEF and Panam Sports alongside this year's Pan American Games in Santiago in October.