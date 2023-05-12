France Judo President Stéphane Nomis has expressed his desire to see Russian judoka compete at next year’s Olympic Games in Paris, insisting he did not want them to be the "biggest loser" after they were allowed to return to the World Championships here.

A total of 17 athletes from Russia are competing at the event in Qatari capital after the International Judo Federation (IJF) allowed them to return under a neutral banner, provided they passed independent background checks.

The IJF’s decision came after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled in late March that Russians and Belarusians should be able to compete as individual neutral athletes on the global sporting stage as long as they did not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the military.

A decision over their participation at Paris 2024 has yet to be made but Ukraine has announced that it will boycott the event if athletes from Russia and Belarus compete.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is opposed to their return while the invasion of Ukraine continues, while differing views on the contentious issue have been expressed by members of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee.

Arman Adamian, who is one of 17 Russian judoka competing as individual neutral athletes in Doha, captured the men's under-100kg title today ©Getty Images

Nomis claimed that the IOC had made a "good decision" to recommend for Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competition and wanted to see them compete at next year’s Games too.

"We will follow the IOC’s decision, it’s most important because a big majority said yes," Nomis told insidethegames.

"I think it’s important for the athletes from all over the world to have the possibility to compete.

"That is very important.

"We don’t want them to be the biggest loser.

"They didn’t decide to make the war so it’s good for us to see them [compete in Doha].

"Judo is a big family.

"We want them [in Paris].

"We want all the countries in judo in Paris.

"That’s very important."

Ukrainian athletes have been training in Kyiv after boycotting the World Judo Championships over the presence of Russians and Belarusians ©Getty Images

Ukraine boycotted the World Championships - which counts towards qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics - in protest of the decision to readmit athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Nomis claimed he wanted to see Ukrainian and Russian athletes compete at Paris 2024 in a bid to push for peace negotiations among politicians from the two countries.

"It’s a pity for [Ukrainian athletes that they are not at the World Championships] but it is their choice and we respect that," said Nomis.

"The French Sports Minister [Amélie Oudéa-Castéra] gave €1 million (£882,500/$1 million) to the Minister of Sport for Ukraine [Vadym Guttsait] to train and prepare athletes for the Olympics.

"We have some Ukrainian athletes training in France and we are sure that we would prefer to have all the countries at the Olympics.

"When you are in negotiations and you have a problem, you need to speak to all the people so it’s very important to have these communications between sports people.

"Geo-politics in sport is very important.

"You can do politics by sport.

"It’s easier to speak to people during a sports event.

"Geo-politics and sport have been together for a long time.

"When Pierre de Coubertin created the Olympics it was to make peace with all the countries."