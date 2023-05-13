Organisers claim Santiago 2023 Athletes' Village is more than 80 per cent complete

The Athletes' Village for the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games is in the "home stretch" and more than 80 per cent complete, organisers have claimed.

The 17-tower complex in Cerrillos will be home to around 9,000 athletes during the continental events in Chile's capital city.

An inspection of the site has been carried out with Chile's Sports Minister Jaime Pizarro and Housing Minister Carlos Montes among those in attendance.

Santiago 2023 executive director Gianna Cunazza and Chilean Olympic Committee President Miguel Ángel Mujica were also on site.

"We believe that the project is valuable, interesting, discussed in its design," said Montes.

"This will have a lot of life, it will be a pleasant and convivial place for athletes, it will be a place that they will feel their own."

Green areas and a 6.4 hectare pedestrian promenade will be a part of the Athletes' Village.

Seventeen towers are part of the Santiago 2023 Athletes' Village ©Santiago 2023

It is being built with public and private investment of more than $100 million (£80 million/€92 million).

"Here is where many dreams of athletes who are going to be in our Pan American and Parapan American Games will rest to achieve their best expression," said Pizarro.

The Santiago 2023 Pan American Games are due to be held between October 20 and November 5.

The readiness of the Village will be seen as a boost as there are concerns that work elsewhere could go right to the wire.

Panam Sports President Neven Ilic admitted at the organisation's General Assembly in September that work on venues would be completed "very close" to Santiago 2023's Opening Ceremony.