The Spanish city of Malaga has been chosen to host the 2024 World Triathlon Championship Finals.

"Awarding the 2024 Championship Finals to Malaga means a lot for the International Federation and also for me personally," said World Triathlon President Marisol Casado.

"The location is just perfect, with warm temperatures, an incredible venue, and a course right through the heart of the city, one of Europe’s best tourist destinations."

The men’s and women’s elite races will be among the highlights, but the programme in Malaga is also set to feature World Championships in under-23, junior and Para triathlon categories.

It is also expected to include mixed relay World Championships for under-23s and juniors.

Olympic champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda won her fourth world title in Abu Dhabi last November ©World Triathlon

A mixed relay in Para triathlon may also be included but the decision will be made later.

Age-group races over standard distance, sprint distance and mixed relay are also planned.

The annual World Triathlon Congress is also due to take place in Malaga alongside the Championships.

Malaga will be the second successive Spanish venue for the season's grand finale.

The 2023 World Championship Finals are scheduled for Pontevedra from September 22 to 24.

"The commitment from the Spanish Federation to our sport, elevating the organisation of top level triathlon events is just outstanding, and words cannot express how thankful we all are for their commitment," Casado said.

"I am truly convinced that the experience for athletes, volunteers and fans from all over the world will be one to remember."

Léo Bergère of France added World Championship gold to a European title in 2022 ©World Triathlon

Last weekend, Ibiza staged the World Triathlon Multisport Championships and Madrid is due to be the setting for the Europe Triathlon Championships next month.

"Awarding the Championship Finals to Malaga might come as a surprise, but we could not miss the opportunity to once again work together and partner with a city as committed to sports as the Andalusian Government, making a great effort to deliver large competitions in the region," Spanish Triathlon Federation President Jose Hidalgo said.

"We are delighted with this decision, which consolidates our city, the whole province and the Costa del Sol region, as one of the best destinations in the world for sport and tourism, and I am sure that the city will prove that right," Francisco de la Torre, Mayor of Malaga insisted.

"We are ready to welcome triathletes from all over the world and give them the best experience ever."

The first World Championships were held in Avignon in 1989 but the World Triathlon Championship Series was established in its current format in 2009,

Precise dates for the 2024 event in Malaga have not yet been finalised.