Polish Minister claims coalition of 36 nations to advance opposition to Russia and Belarus in sport

Poland's Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk has claimed that a coalition of 36 countries will advance opposition to the involvement of all Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sport.

Under the ruling Law and Justice Party, Poland has been one of the most vocal opponents to Russia and Belarus' participation in sports events since the start of the war in Ukraine.

It was among the group of 35 nations who formed a collective stance urging greater clarity from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on a definition for neutrality for Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The IOC ruled last month that athletes from both countries could return to international sport provided they do not support the war in Ukraine and are not affiliated to the military, although it stressed no decision had been taken for the Paris 2024 Olympics and some International Federations have maintained bans.

The Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games are set to be held without teams from Russia and Belarus, and Bortniczuk has stressed athletes from either country wishing to compete in Poland must sign a statement condemning the conflict.

Speaking to Polish radio station RMF FM, Bortniczuk revealed plans to advance opposition to Russia and Belarus' participation in international sport at the European Union (EU) in the coming weeks.

The IOC has lifted a recommended effective blanket ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus in international sport ©Getty Images

"Nothing has changed about this," he said.

"We are in the process of formulating the next position of the coalition of 36 countries.

"On May 15, we have the EU Council for Sport, where we also plan to adopt a declaration that will clearly oppose the return of Russians and Belarusians to the international arenas."

However, he insisted Poland would not boycott Paris 2024 regardless of the IOC's decision on Russia and Belarus.

Critics say there should be no place for Russia and Belarus in sport while the war is ongoing, with Ukraine's Government threatening to punish its National Federations for participating in competitions involving athletes from both countries.

Russia and Belarus have criticised a continued ban on its national symbols, but the IOC has claimed it has "found some middle ground" and condemned Governments opposed to its stance as "deplorable".