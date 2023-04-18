Rugby Africa officials have visited a new rugby stadium under construction in Accra for the African Games and insisted it will help Ghanaian rugby "take centre stage" and inspire other nations on the same path.

Rugby Africa President Herbert Mensah led a multi-national inspection team to view progress on the stadium.

"Standing here is momentous, every country at some point should have a dedicated rugby field and low and behold, we’re here in Ghana and the Government and the National Olympic Committee [NOC] have built this extraordinary facility," Mensah said.

When completed, the stadium is set to seat between 100 and 500 with standing room for approximately a thousand.

"It is more than enough," Mensah insisted.

Rugby Africa sent a multi-national delegation to Accra to view progress in constructing the new rugby stadium for the African Games ©Rugby Africa

"The NOC have really put in all that is required to make this an international standard rugby facility, not just the pitch, but a rugby facility, I think everybody needs to be proud of that, I certainly am.

"Rugby Africa has great plans for the development of the game on the continent, one of which is to encourage countries and Governments to build dedicated stadiums and parks for rugby matches and training at the same time, and no better way to kick it off than this one in Accra, Ghana."

The inspection party included Rugby Africa competitions manager John Bosco Muamba.

"This is a good standard for a rugby stadium, this will go down as one of the good facilities that we have on the continent and we think it is going to be very very helpful for the development of rugby in Ghana and in Africa in general," Muamba said.

Rugby Africa officials believe that the stadium built in Ghana will encourage other nations to do something similar ©Rugby Africa

"Having rugby in the Africa Games is important to us because it means that the game is growing bigger, there’s a larger community involved in rugby and we would like to be seen as part of the community of African Games and we are being recognised as a strong sport."

Rugby sevens is to be included on the African Games programme for the first time since they were launched in 1965.

The Games were originally set for 2023 but have been rescheduled and are now set to open on March 8 2024.