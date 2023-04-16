Andrey Rublev of Russia, who is playing as a neutral, won his first Association of Tennis Professionals Masters 1000 title at the Monte-Carlo Masters after defeating Holger Rune of Denmark in the final.

Rune won the first set 7-5 as the 19-year-old took an early advantage.

However, in the second set, Rublev dominated, taking it 6-2 to level the match.

In an unpredictable third set, Rune took an early lead after winning three consecutive games.

The turning point came during the sixth game of the final set, as Rublev climbed back into the game after being down 4-1.

He seized his break chances and levelled the set at 4-4.

Rublev broke for a 6-5 lead before serving out to achieve a hard-fought win in a set that finished 7-5.

"I have tears and don’t know what to say, I'm just so happy," said Rublev, who won mixed doubles tennis gold at Tokyo 2020 alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

Andrey Rublev receives the trophy from Prince Albert II ©Getty Images

"Finally, after struggling so much to win these 1000 tournaments.

"Losing 4-1 at 0-30, then break point, I’m thinking there’s no chance to win and somehow I did it.

"I was deep inside hoping I would have one chance, knowing that in previous finals mentally I was not ready and when I was losing I was thinking there would be no chance to win anymore.

"Today I was thinking, ‘okay, if you’re going to lose today, at least believe until the end and that’s what I tried to do in the third set, hoping I would have one chance to come back."

He was presented with the trophy by Prince Albert II of Monaco, a member of the International Olympic Committee.

In the doubles event, Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek of the United States claimed the title after victory over Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Austria's Sam Weissborn.

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek won the doubles event in Monte-Carlo ©Getty Images

The champions won the first set 6-0 but lost the second 4-6 to set up an interesting finale.

The third set was played in the form of a match tie-break, with Dodig and Krajicek winning it 14-12, to seal the victory.

"This is the one I was missing in my collection and I played the final I think in 2014," said Dodig.

"I think every player who plays tennis at a professional level wants to win this tournament.

"It’s the first tournament on clay, it’s so prestigious and I’m really, really happy to have this trophy."