Commonwealth Games Associations have first visits to Trinbago 2023 sites

The first Commonwealth Games Associations made visits to the venues of the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago.

Wales, Scotland and New Zealand all had representatives visiting the sites, as they were accompanied by members of the Organising Committee.

They visited venues such as the National Aquatic Centre and the National Cycling Velodrome.

The representatives stayed at the Games Village hotels, as they spoke with hotel managers to understand the layout of the accommodation for the athletes.

Trinidad and Tobago is set to host the seventh Commonwealth Youth Games ©Getty Images

Around 1,000 athletes and 500 team officials are set to stay in the villages.

The Commonwealth Youth Games is due to take place from August 4 to 11, with 74 nations due to compete across seven sports.

Competition is due to take place in athletics, rugby sevens, beach volleyball, cycling, netball, swimming and triathlon.

Alongside the site visits, the Commonwealth Games Federation held an accreditation and sport entries workshop with University of Trinbago students, volunteers and staff.