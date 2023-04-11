China wants to help Brisbane 2032 Ambassador announces as relations with Australia improve

China’s Ambassador to Australia has claimed that they want to help Brisbane prepare to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games as part of a "new frontier" in bilateral trade and investment relations that will span renewable energy, manufacturing and green technology.

Xiao Qian told The Australian during a visit to Queensland’s capital that after five years of "turbulence and zigzags" in bilateral relations the environment was rapidly improving.

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has even discussed an official visit later this year to China, where Brisbane 2032 is sure to be high on the agenda.

It appears to be the latest attempt by Beijing to repair the relationship between the two countries, which deteriorated rapidly when Australia called for an investigation into China’s role in the spreading of the COVID-19 virus.

That led to diplomatic and economic coercion from Xi Jinping’s Government to punish Canberra, angering many Australians.

Relations between Australia and China are recovering after a period where they were severely strained ©Getty Images

Even Australia agreeing a controversial submarine deal with the United States and United Kingdom, known as AUKUS, to counter China’s growing influence in the region and to counter the threat of an invasion of Taiwan has failed to derail the reconciliation between the countries.

China is Australia's greatest two-way trading partner in products and services, making up close to one-third of the nation's international trade, according to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Commerce.

China has been Queensland’s largest export destination and import origin for more than 10 years, according to Trade Investment Queensland.

Australia, meanwhile, is China's fifth biggest source of imports and 10th largest export market.

Palaszczuk’s office confirmed she was considering a visit to China in November this year, with Queensland celebrating 30 years of its "Sister State relationship with Shanghai."

Queensland's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk could visit China later this year, where Brisbane 2032 is sure to figure highly in discussions ©Chinese Embassy Australia

The opportunity of working together on Brisbane 2032 could prove to be a useful bridge.

"We have basically stabilised the relationship between the countries," Xiao told The Australian.

"And both sides agree to co-operate in so many areas where we have common ground.

"We will move forward to explore new frontiers like climate change, green energy and infrastructure.

"Brisbane is a great city that is going to host the 2032 Olympics so perhaps that is an area where China and Australia can cooperate.

"China benefited a lot from Australia’s commitment and contribution to the success of the Beijing Games in 2008 and more recently the [2022] Winter Olympics so we want to reciprocate."