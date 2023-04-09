New Zealand’s men’s team sealed their place at next year’s Olympics in Paris after claiming the World Rugby Sevens Series title in Singapore.

Brady Rush scored the decisive try as the All Blacks overcame Argentina 19-17 at the Singapore Sports Hub.

It was the first time New Zealand had triumphed in Singapore since 2005.

The victory guaranteed a top-four finish in the World Rugby Sevens Series to book their ticket to Paris 2024.

With that win the lads are the first men’s team to qualify for the Olympics! 🎉#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Bg8UTgxzmw — NZ Sevens (@nz_sevens) April 9, 2023

Dylan Collier struck first for New Zealand when he went over in the opening minute, with Akuila Rokolisoa adding the extras.

Moses Leo crossed for an unconverted score before Argentina hit back with tries from Joaquin Pellandini and German Schulz either side of half-time.

Rush scored New Zealand’s third try, which Rokolisoa converted on the 10th minute, after capitalising on an errant Argentine lineout.

It was all on the line on day two at #Singapore7s 🏆



Catch up on all the action 📺@DHLRugby | #DHLHighlights | #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/2Czdv3RUFb — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) April 9, 2023

Argentina responded again with Luciano Gonzalez converting a try from Marcos Moneta to cut the deficit to two points but New Zealand held on for the win.

The success stretches New Zealand’s lead at the top of the standings to 24 points, and they can seal the overall title if they reach the final at next month’s event in Toulouse.

Double Olympic champions Fiji came from 19-7 behind to defeat Samoa 24-19 to secure bronze in Singapore.

Samoa looked set for victory before Iowane Teba, Joseva Talacolo and Terio Tamani scored without reply.