The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has launched its programme "Olympics Unleashed", which aims to inspire students, in South Australia.

The scheme will deliver Olympians and athletes to classrooms for them to share experiences and speak on overcoming obstacles ahead of Paris 2024.

The South Australian Government has combined with the AOC to contribute AUD$500,000 (£269,000/$334,000/€305,000) to the project so that 100 schools can be visited per year until 2025.

It is planned that there will also be up to 25 school sports programmes per year.

Announcing the programme at the Modbury High School in Adelaide was Commonwealth Games marathon champion Jessica Stenson and Tokyo 2020 weightlifter Kiana Elliot alongside South Australian Minister for Education Blair Boyer and AOC chief operating officer Todd Day.

The Olympic Unleashed programme in South Australia will be taking place until 2025 ©Getty Images

"I remember as a child being inspired by our Olympians - not only for their incredible sporting ability but also for their determination, teamwork and dedication," said Boyer.

"These programmes are instrumental in instilling a love of sport for young people at an early age which plays an important role in supporting mental health, not only for students now, but well into the future."

Day also added to the comments by Boyer as he promised that the Olympic Spirit will be lifted with Brisbane due to host the Games in 2032.

"I am delighted to announce Olympics Unleashed is available for high schools across South Australia," he said.

"Having an Olympian tell their story, including the setbacks and challenges faced along the way, gives students a unique opportunity to learn important life lessons of self-awareness, strength of character, goal setting, focus and motivation.

“As we continue down the green and gold runway towards Brisbane 2032, it is now more important than ever to connect young Australians with the Olympic movement and empower them to follow their dreams - whether that is in sport, in the classroom or in their personal lives.”

Commonwealth Games marathon gold medallist Jessica Stenson hopes "Olympics Unleashed" will inspire students to have meaningful goals in their life, not just in sport ©Getty Images

Stenson, who represented Australia at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro, respectively, talked about how the project will help inspire the youth.

"Olympics Unleashed offers an incredible opportunity for every secondary school across the state, from the city to remote communities," she said.

"With Brisbane 2032 only nine years away, this programme will not only inspire and motivate students to have a go but will also equip them with valuable strategies to help them explore their potential.

"I hope to inspire students to enjoy some sort of physical activity, to encourage them to set meaningful goals in all areas of life and trust that they will be able to overcome challenges that present themselves along the way."

Olympic Unleashed launched in primary schools in 2020, with over 20,000 students in 200 schools participating so far.

The programme has now shifted to accommodate high school students and inspire them.