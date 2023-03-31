The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) will be partnering with Egis, an engineering consultant and infrastructure operator company, in a deal that will last until 2026.

Matt Carroll, the AOC chief executive, expressed his delight over the new collaboration.

"We are delighted to have Egis on board," said Carroll.

"Our Olympic athletes will proudly represent their country in Paris next year and without this support, these inspirational stories would not be possible.

"The partnership with Egis extends beyond Paris with the AOC sending five teams abroad over the next three years.

"The Olympic Movement in Australia is dedicated to inspiring Australians through the power of sport.

"We have 44 member sports with nearly nine million Australians competing in Olympic sports.

"Egis will assist us to spread the Olympic message throughout, across Australia, our community programmes and, of course, our Australian teams.

"With a home Games in Brisbane in 2032 now nine years away, the power of sport to change lives has never been more evident."

Egis will assist Australia with the major events that they will compete in, including the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, Paris 2024, the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics and the Senegal 2026 Summer Youth Olympics.

Laurent Germain, the Egis Group chief executive, spoke on the value the company will provide for the AOC.

"Egis is very proud to announce our partnership with the Australian Olympic Movement in support of the Australian Olympic team towards the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and onwards to the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games in 2026," he said.

"Egis is delighted to be the official engineering consultant and infrastructure management partner of the AOC and the Australian Olympic team.

"We are thrilled with this partnership and we welcome the opportunity to support the athletes in the preparation for the Olympic Games and see Egis, an expert consultant, engineer and operator of sustainable cities and infrastructure, associated with the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect.

"Australia and Oceania is a very important region for our global business, and this partnership with the Australian Olympic team is a source of pride and enthusiasm for our teams and we look forward to great continuing success working with the Olympic Movement in Australia."

The Egis group is a multi-billion company that operates in 120 countries, starting off in France in 1970.

It has "aimed to provide intelligent infrastructure consulting".

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee also reached a partnership with Egis last year.