CAS upholds lifetime ban against former Haitian football official Grant in abuse scandal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld a lifetime ban against former Haitian Football Federation (FHF) vice-president Rosnick Grant for acts of harassment and sexual abuse.

This verdict comes weeks after former FHF President Yves Jean-Bart had his life sentence overturned by a different CAS panel on grounds of insufficient evidence, which global governing body FIFA has appealed to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Grant, also former head of referees at the FHF, was banned from football for life by the FIFA Ethics Committee of breaches of the Code of Ethics related to the protection of physical and mental integrity and the abuse of power.

He was also initially fined CHF100,000 (£88,300/$109,400/€100,300), but the CAS reduced this to CHF 35,000 (£31,000/$38,300/€35,000) because it was "disproportionate to the salary conditions he was subject to in Haiti".

The CAS panel presided by Switzerland's Alexander McLin and also consisting France's Gérald Simon and Spain's José Pintó held a two-day hearing regarding Grant's appeal last month, and found evidence against him was "sufficiently convincing".

It noted the "accurate, coherent and credible" testimony of a victim who had travelled to Switzerland for the hearing.

In contrast regarding witnesses called to support Grant's case, it found most had claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy "in a contradictory and unconvincing manner" and deemed there to be "inconsistency and imprecision" in their statements.

FIFA has appealed after the CAS last month lifted a lifetime ban against former FHF President Yves Jean-Bart ©Getty Images

The CAS revealed that some of the witnesses heard during the two days "benefited from special protective measures".

Human Rights Watch had criticised steps taken to protect witnesses after Jean-Bart had his lifetime ban overturned, describing the CAS as "an inadequate justice mechanism, for women athletes in particular" and arguing it "exposes systemic failures by FIFA to create structures to allow safe reporting of abuse and to protect witnesses".

Potential witnesses in the former FHF President's case were alleged to have been intimidated.

The CAS insisted it could not prove his guilt nor his innocence, but FIFA argued it had failed to evaluate "key pieces of evidence" in launching an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Jean-Bart, who faced accusations of sexual harassment and abuse against players and abusing his position as FHF President from 2014 to 2020, is still attempting to return to his role as his term has not ended yet.

A FIFA Normalisation Committee has overseen the FHF since December 2020.

Haiti last month qualified for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year for the first time.