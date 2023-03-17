World Archery's game for the 2023 Olympic Esports Series has been confirmed as Tic Tac Bow - with the organisation's President claiming it will help the sport take a "bold step" into the future.

Archery was confirmed as part of the Series earlier this month with gamers now invited to enter qualification events.

Mobile game Tic Tac Bow, developed by Refract Technologies, puts a spin on the traditional game tic tac toe, or noughts and crosses

Players are challenged to hit three targets in a row - horizontally, vertically or diagonally - in a three-by-three grid.

But they can also "steal" positions from their opponent by hitting a target which has already been claimed with a higher score.

A virtual World Championships has not been held in archery before.

Qualification will begin in April in-app and eight players will reach the Olympic Esports Finals, scheduled to take place during Olympic Esports Week in Singapore between June 22 and 25.

A group of six will qualify virtually and two will come from physical Olympic Esports Series qualifiers in April and May due to feature some of the world's best archers.

Tic Tac Bow is out now for Android and is coming soon on iOS.

"Archery's 20,000-year-plus history takes a bold step into the future with our inclusion in the first-ever Olympic Esports Series," said World Archery President Uğur Erdener.

"From physical finals fields to the virtual arena, this project marks the start of a digital journey that will help bring the excitement, enjoyment and strong values of archery to a new generation of athletes - and gamers."

Michael Chng, the Refract Technologies chief executive, added: "We’re excited to combine the worlds of archery and gaming with this brand-new strategic twist on the sport.

"Accessible to gamers and archery fans anywhere on their mobile phones, Tic Tac Bow gives players around the world a chance to win the first-ever World Archery Tic Tac Bow Championships - and a trip to Singapore for the Olympic Esports Finals."

Baseball, chess, cycling, dancesport, motorsport, sailing, taekwondo and tennis are also on the Olympic Esports Series programme.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to announce further sports over the coming weeks.

An inaugural series was held on a virtual platform in 2021 before the re-arranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The IOC claimed this attracted more than 250,000 participants from 100 countries.