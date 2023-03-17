FIBA 3x3 Women's series to have a record number of events for 2023 season

A record number of events for this year's 3x3 Women's Series will be held, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has announced.

The Series is due to start in Wuhan in China on May 6.

It will be first time since 2019 that Women's Series will be played in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is widely believed to have started in Wuhan.

There will be a total of 20 events happening this season, topping the previous record of 15 in 2019.

This year's FIBA 3x3 Women's Series is set to include a record number of 20 events ©FIBA

Andras Zagklis, FIBA's secretary general, talked about the success the Series has generated.

“As we witness the rapid growth and success of the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series, launched in 2019, it is exciting to see a record number of events announced for this upcoming season," he said.

"This momentum demonstrates FIBA's commitment to one of its key strategic priorities, women in basketball, and the importance of ensuring our major women's competitions continue to grow and gain maximum impact."

The Series is scheduled be played in destinations such as Debrecen in Hungary, which hosted the FIBA World Tour for eight years, as well as Prague, one of the longest-serving destinations on the professional circuit, this time for the third edition of the Women’s Series Prague Stop.

Also, there will be events in several new destinations, including a trio of stops in Azerbaijan and the first visit of the competition to Spain.

Canada won last year's FIBA 3x3 Women's Series, defeating France in the final ©FIBA

Last year's champions were Canada, who defeated France, winners of the first series in 2019, 21-16 during the final in Constanța in Romania.

Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar, which has staged several 3x3 events since 2017, including the Asia Cup, Under-18 World Cup, and Challenger events, is due to host the final on September 17.