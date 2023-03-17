Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) has appointed Greg Warnecke as its new chief executive and secretary general.

Warnecke comes in to replace Fiona Allan, who is stepping down after 14 years.

He has previously led teams at the 2021 World Test Championship, the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the 2017 World Masters Games in New Zealand and the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Currently based in Britain, Warnecke sits on the Boards of both British Triathlon and the 2023 World Blind Games in Birmingham.

He is a member of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation Competition Commission and has coached the sport internationally.

Fiona Allan is stepping down from the role after 14 years ©Getty Images

"It's Fiona's contribution that delivers a great platform and time for me to be joining PNZ for the next phase of the journey," Warnecke said.

"I'm excited to be given the opportunity to join PNZ and to work with the Board, team, Athletes' Council, members, partners, stakeholders, Paralympians and Para-athletes, as we prepare our teams to successfully represent New Zealand at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024, Milan Cortina 2026 and beyond.

"I've been fortunate to have a long personal and professional connection to disability and Para-sport, having seen first-hand the value and power of Para-sport, and the positive impacts it can have on individuals, teams, brands and communities.

"I am looking forward to arriving back in New Zealand and getting to work with the PNZ team and wider sector."

Allan joined PNZ in 2006 and has been in charge of New Zealand's teams for every Paralympics since then.

Her tenure saw the introduction of a PNZ Athletes' Council.





Greg Warnecke has held several roles in international sport and is currently a member of the British Triathlon Board of Directors ©British Triathlon

Warnecke is due to begin his new role in July.





Duane Kale, a PNZ Board member and also a vice-president of the International Paralympic Committee, will be the interim chief executive until then.

"PNZ stood out to me as a values-driven organisation, with an important social agenda beyond the field of play," Warnecke added.

"PNZ educates New Zealanders about disability and Para-sport, and leverages the platform that is created to enhance equity and inclusion, and to promote more opportunities for increased participation in Para-sport across the country."