Olympic gold medallists Johannes Rydzek of Germany and Sarah Höfflin of Switzerland have both been elected to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Athletes Commission for the first time.

Rydzek won the individual large hill and team golds at Pyeongchang 2018 and is also a six-time World Championship gold medallist.

He is one of seven new names in a 14 member Commission.

He is joined by 2023 Nordic combined world team champion Ida Hagen of Norway who makes her debut on the Athletes Commission fresh from her gold medal in Planica last month.

The group, which will serve a four-year term, was elected in polls held at FIS World Championships staged over the last month.

Slopestyle gold medallist at Pyeongchang 2018 Höfflin is also a newcomer to the Commission as a representative for freestyle skiing alongside 2021 ski cross world champion Alex Fiva, an Olympic silver medallist in Beijing, who is among seven members returning for a second four-year term.

Austria’s Alexander Payer, who won World Championship bronze in the snowboarding parallel giant slalom at Bakuriani last month, has also been re-elected.

He is now joined by four-time Olympian Anna Mari Dancha of Ukraine, a world silver medallist in 2019.

Alpine skiing will be represented by Norwegian Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen, who won Olympic team bronze at Pyeongchang 2018 and Italian Olympian Verena Stuffer who competed at Sochi 2014.

Both are returning members of the Commission.

Slovenia’s four-time Olympic ski jumper Jernej Damjan, who won four World Championship medals in his career also continues for another four years.

He is now joined on the Commission by four-time world ski jumping silver medallist Eva Pinkelnig of Austria who won world individual and team silver last month in Planica.

Cross-country skiing has two new representatives Julia Kern of the United States, 2023 World Championship bronze medallist in the team sprint at Planica, who has been joined by Britain's James Clugnet, who competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In non-Olympic disciplines, seven-time World Cup winner Jaz Taylor of Britain represents telemark skiing for a second successive term.

Joost Vandendries of Belgium has been elected again for speed skiing.

A representative for Para skiing is expected to be announced at the end of the month.

Members of the Commission are expected to "serve as the representatives of their fellow athletes to present viewpoints to the FIS Technical Committees and interact with the FIS management on behalf of their discipline on a regular basis."

The FIS have described the panel as "a good mix".