Independent review into Welsh Rugby Union crisis to be run by Sports Resolutions

An independent review investigating allegations of widespread abuse within the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) will be administered by Sports Resolutions (SR), it has been announced.

The global, not-for-profit dispute resolution service will receive and co-ordinate submissions as the review, chaired by SR member and former Court of Appeal judge Dame Anne Rafferty, adjudicates on claims of sexism, misogyny, homophobia and racism.

The review has also been charged with examining "the organisational culture and behaviours of leadership at all levels of the WRU".

Rafferty will be joined by former England international Maggie Alphonsi MBE and SR panel member and mediator Quentin Smith.

Public lawyer David Lawson of Serjeants' Inn will act as Counsel to the Inquiry.

A Commissioning Advisory Group (CAG) has been established to support the review, comprising of Henry Englehardt as a representative from the WRU and Emma Wilkins as a representative from Sport Wales.

Louise Reilly, a sport-specialist barrister, will act as a third independent member nominated by Sport Resolutions.

The role of the CAG is to monitor progress and consider and reflect on the Terms of Reference in response to emerging findings of the Panel.

The review began on February 13 and will consider the period from 2017 to the present - however, emerging evidence may prompt the chair to adapt the timeframe.

Individuals wishing to contribute to the review should contact the SR administrative team at [email protected]

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips resigned on January 29 following allegations of misogyny, sexism and racism in the governing body, with performance director Nigel Walker taking over on an interim basis.

Nigel Walker, former Wales player and 1984 Olympian is acting chief executive for the Welsh Rugby Union following Steve Phillips' resignation ©WRU

Walker admitted that Welsh rugby was facing an "existential crisis" and the WRU needed to do "much better".

The 58-year-old Phillips had faced pressure over the organisation's handling of the issues which were raised in an investigative television programme by BBC Wales.

Phillips' resignation came in the wake of two allegations by women of a "toxic culture", while another former employee heard a racist term used in a work meeting.

Former head of Wales women's rugby Charlotte Wathan said she considered suicide and claimed a male colleague said that he wanted to rape her.

Amanda Blanc, who chaired Welsh rugby's professional Board between 2019 and 2021, warned the WRU of an equality and diversity "ticking timebomb".

She had recalled a "truly offensive discussion" about reducing the sanctions for an elected WRU member after he had made misogynistic comments in public, including that "men are the master race" and women should "stick to the ironing".

On February 24, the day before the Six Nations Championship match against England, Welsh players called off the threat of a strike after reaching a last-minute compromise after the WRU and its four regions had failed to sign a new six-year funding agreement.

Walker made 17 appearances for Wales between 1993 and 1998 following an athletics career.

The 59-year-old represented Britain at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games in the 110 metres hurdles where he reached the semi-finals.