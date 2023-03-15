Harjo to coach United States skiing star Shiffrin after being lured away from Team Canada

United States Ski and Snowboard has announced that Canadian women's Alpine team head coach Karin Hajro will be coaching the skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin next season.

Shiffrin, who recently broke the record for the most World Cup wins by any Alpine skier after recording her 87th in Åre, Sweden, overtook Swedish skier Jan Ingemar Stenmark, who has 86.

This was also her fifth overall win of the 2022-2023 season.

She parted ways with her former coach Mike Day at the World Championships in February after seven years, with the pair winning 65 World Cup events together.

Speaking about Hajro, Shiffrin said: "I've witnessed her exceptional work ethic, her ability to work well with other coaches, and most importantly her connection and dedication to her athletes.

"I believe she can add a huge benefit to my programme in the coming years and will provide a fresh and new way of thinking as we move forward."

Shiffrin and Hajro have worked together before, with Hajro a former assistant coach for the United States skiing team.

Mikaela Shiffrin praised Karin Hajro for her "connection and dedication to athletes" ©Getty Images

Team Canada have enjoyed impressive results this season, including notably an upset victory by Laurence St. Germain to win World Championship gold in the women's slalom in France, while Valerie Grenier also secured the first gold of her career at World Cup level in the giant slalom.

Hajro will finish out the season with the Canadian Alpine skiing team, where she was their first ever female head coach.

"It has been incredible to work with this very talented, passionate, and dedicated group of athletes, coaches and staff who support each other as a team," said Hajro.

"A strong foundation is in place for this team to continue to thrive and I wish them every success in the future."

Hajro also praised her new player, whom she was excited to work with.

"I am beyond excited and humbled by the opportunity to work with Mikaela in this capacity," she said.

"I started my World Cup coaching career working with the U.S. women's tech team, and have always been impressed with Mikaela's focus, resilience and dedication to the process.

"Her work ethic is second to none, and I'm looking forward to working with her in this next stage of her career.

"The thing that strikes me the most about Mikaela is that she has already achieved so much, but she still knows there's still room for betterment."