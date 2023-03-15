India’s six-time world champion Mary Kom has revealed plans here to bow out at this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou as she continues her recovery from injury.

Kom has not competed since suffering anterior cruciate knee ligament damage during last year’s Commonwealth Games selection trials.

The 40-year-old underwent surgery to repair the tear last August and is now plotting a return to competitive action.

Speaking before the International Boxing Association Women’s World Championships in New Delhi, Kom spoke of her desire to compete at Hangzhou 2022 before hanging up her gloves.

"What happened during the Commonwealth Games trials was very unfortunate," said Kom in a report by India TV News.

"I suffered a major injury and I had to undergo surgery.

"I’m trying to come back soon.

"Because I have only this year, next year I’ll be forced to retire so this year I want to compete in any competition before retirement."

Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom said she would love to carry on for another five years but age rules will force her to call time on her career ©Getty Images

Under the International Boxing Association’s rules, boxers cannot compete in elite-level competitions beyond the age of 40.

Kom, who will turn 41 in November, said she would love to prolong her glittering career that includes an Olympic flyweight bronze medal at London 2012.

"I don’t want to retire at all," said Kom.

"I want to compete for the next five years, but above 40 we can’t compete, that is the rule.

"My main [target] is the Asian Games.

"Hopefully, I will recover by then.

"I will have time for preparation also.

"It is my dream to compete once this year before retirement."

The Asian Games were originally scheduled to be held last year only to be postponed to 2023 due to COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Mary Kom, who claimed gold at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, is aiming to bow out with more success in Hangzhou later this year ©Getty Images

Hangzhou is due to play host from September 23 to October 8, giving Kom a little over six months to prepare.

"My recovery is going very well," said Kom, who claimed Asian Games gold at Incheon 2014.

"Very soon I’ll be able to run and train.

"I’m trying my level best.

"If I’m able to compete then I will try to beat the boxers to get selection but if I don’t get fit by the Asian Games then I want to compete in any other international competition once."

Kom, who claimed world titles in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018, is a brand ambassador for this year’s Women’s World Championships, due to be held from tomorrow until March 26.

"We will fully support her recovery process and her desire to box again," said Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh.

"From our side, we will try to give her a wonderful send-off."