Three sports receive funding boost for Victoria 2026 as Australia look to retain top spot

Bowls, netball and squash in Australia are set to receive a slice of a AUD$17 million (£9.7 million/$11.7 million/€10.9 million) investment to boost preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.

The Australian Government and the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) have announced the funding commitment that aims to ensure Australia tops the medal tally in all three sports at Victoria 2026.

Bowls is the biggest winner, receiving a 59 per cent increase in funding to AUD$5.6 million (£3.2 million/$3.9 million/€3.6 million).

Netball is set to secure AUD$9.4 million (£5.4 million/$6.5 million/€6 million), while squash is due to receive AUD$2.36 million (£1.38 million/$1.62 million/€1.51 million).

Craig Phillips, chief executive of Commonwealth Games Australia, welcomed the generous funding commitment in preparation for Victoria 2026.

"For all sports, certainty in funding is what provides for appropriate planning and delivery ahead of competition on the world stage," he said.

"Our hope is that this bold, early investment continues for all Victoria 2026 programme sports.

"To top the medal tally in Birmingham, it took the combined efforts of 19 sports.

"All our member sports will need appropriate levels of investment."

The largest chunk of the AUD$17 million investment is set to go towards netball after Australia regained its Commonwealth Games crown at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Australia topped the medal standings at Birmingham 2022 with 67 golds, 57 silvers and 54 bronzes.

It was the 11th time in the last 14 Commonwealth Games they have come top.

Three of those golds at Birmingham 2022 came in lawn bowls, with Ellen Ryan winning the women’s singles before teaming up with Kristina Krstic to clinch the women’s pairs crown, while Aaron Wilson clinched the men’s singles title.

Australia reclaimed the netball title at Birmingham 2022, having been beaten in the final the last time the Commonwealth Games were staged in Australia at Gold Coast 2018.

In squash, Australia are tied with England on 11 golds at the Commonwealth Games but failed to pick up a single medal in Birmingham.

Despite the setback, Squash Australia chief executive Robert Donaghue revealed the sport had big ambitions for Victoria 2026.

"Australia's squash athletes have a proud history at the Commonwealth Games, which for our sport, is the pinnacle," he said.

"Thanks to the confirmed funding support from the AIS, we will be able to invest in preparing our athletes and supporting the pathway towards another home Commonwealth Games, Victoria 2026.

"The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games saw Australia’s squash players take home two gold medals and bronze medals in the doubles events, and in 2026 we will be aiming to better those results as our athletes once again have the opportunity to compete in front of a home crowd."

Australia failed to register a squash medal at Birmingham 2022 but the sport is due to secure AUD$2.36 million to help revive its fortunes ©Getty Images

Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins, a former swimmer who won four Commonwealth Games gold medals at Victoria 1994, claimed the investment in three sports was "crucial to helping Australian sport produce more medal-winning moments".

Australia’s Minister of Sport Anika Wells also believed the funding would help boost sporting equality and create lasting benefits for athletes and fans.

"The Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games will take high performance sport directly to regional Australia," she said.

"When you consider aspects of these Games, such as the full integration of para-sport, it’s a wonderful event to inspire and connect all Australians with sport.

"The Australian Government is proud to support our Aussie athletes and sports to represent our national and perform at their best."