Diana Taurasi has hinted that should the opportunity to play for the United States' women's basketball team at Paris 2024 come, she would take it, as she aims for a sixth straight Olympic gold medal.

The 40-year-old is level with compatriot Sue Bird on five titles as the pair were team-mates for triumphs between Athens 2004 and Tokyo 2020.

"It's something that is on my radar," Taurasi told The Associated Press after the first day of a USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota.

"I'm still competitive, still driven, still want to play, I still love being a part of USA Basketball."

Taurasi will be 42 when the Games come around but said if she is healthy enough she would like to take part.

She said she would have played at the World Cup last year in Australia but picked up an injury that kept her out of the end of the Women's National Basketball Association season.

"If the opportunity comes to play and be a part of it, it's something I've always taken a lot of pride in," said Taurasi.

"When you get to my age at this point in my career, you just try to win every day.

"Right now this is a good opportunity to be part of this team. Moving forward we'll see what happens.

Diana Taurasi, left, and Sue Bird are tied on five Olympic gold medals each, spanning from Athens 2004 to Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"I got hurt a little bit before.

"I had a good conversation with coach (Cheryl) Reeve and (Jim) Tooley.

"I felt like I hadn't played enough basketball to be out there and help.

"That's the biggest thing with USA Basketball is being able to help the team win."

Taurasi is an unrestricted free agent although she is expected to return to the Phoenix Mercury where she has spent her entire career since being drafted first overall in 2003.

It would likely mean she would be reunited with Brittney Griner, who was freed after spending 10 months in a Russian prison last year.

"I'm not a person who lives in a fake world of optimism ... I thought it would be a long time before I saw my friend again," Taurasi told Lindsay Schnell of USA Today.

"Every single day, we suffered.

"Not until I saw her did I believe it.

"Just to see her smile was emotional for everyone."