A series of community activities are set to be staged on the beaches of Algarrobo, Pichilemu and Valparaíso to promote this year’s Pan American Games in Santiago.

Santiago 2023 organisers have confirmed plans to hold events in the three locations that are set to be host several sports during the Games.

Las Torpederas Beach in Valparaiso is set to be the first location for community activities from February 11 to 12.

The Playa Grande in Pichilemu is then due to play host from February 18 to 19 before a yet-to-be-confirmed beach in Algarrobo is scheduled to round off activities from February 25 to 26.

Families are being invited to participate in the events where they will have the chance to learn more about the Pan American Games.





Sporting activities and inflatable games are set to be held on the beaches as excitement builds for the multi-sport event.

Santiago 2023 mascot Fiu is expected to be present for the weekend events that are also set to feature face painting and artist presentations.

Algarrobo is due to be the venue for the sailing competition at the Pan American Games.

Surfing is set for Pichilemu, while the Valparaíso region is scheduled to stage the women’s football and water polo events.

The Pan American Games are scheduled to open on October 20 and continue until November 5.