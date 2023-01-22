Zogg continues golden run in Bansko as Bormolini takes overall parallel slalom lead

Julie Zogg of Switzerland won another parallel slalom gold medal at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup in Bansko.

Among men, it was Maurizio Bormolini of Italy who claimed the top prize.

Zogg took the title battling Daniela Ulbing of Austria, and posted a timing of 1min 18.38sec.

Ulbing, who lost the overall lead yesterday, bounced back with a silver medal in 1:18.10.

Zogg’s compatriot Patrizia Kummer got the bronze medal, after clocking 1:18.22.

The victory today for Zogg means she is now the overall leader in parallel slalom with 309 points.

Ulbing, meanwhile, remains second on 290 and Sabine Schöffmann of Austria, who came in 12th is third on 238.

Among men, Bormolini clocked 1:10.62 to take the gold medal.

Austrian Arvid Auner finished second with a timing of 1:11.30.

Stefan Baumeister of Germany, a two-time bronze medallist at the World Championships, took bronze in 1:11.79.

Today’s win helped Bormolini beat Austrian Alexander Payer, who finished 9th, to the top of the parallel slalom overall standings with 266 points.

Payer is second on 225 and another Austrian in Fabian Obmann is third with 197.

Dario Cavizel of Switzerland, who won gold yesterday, lost his overall third spot, and is currently sixth on 171 after managing a 16th place finish today.