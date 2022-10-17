Eight International University Sports Federation (FISU) officials are in Lake Placid and the surrounding area for a final inspection before the Winter World University Games.

They are due to inspect each venue and go over final details with organisers, on a trip scheduled to last until next Monday (October 24).

"We are excited to showcase this amazing event and once again welcome the world to Lake Placid and the Adirondack region," said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council and the Organising Committee.

"With so many preparations either complete or in the home stretch, this visit is our opportunity to ensure we are aligned with FISU on the final crucial details."

The FISU officials' itinerary includes several college ice hockey games.

They are due to take in a women's match at Maxcy Hall on the State University of New York (SUNY) Potsdam campus, plus one at SUNY Canton's Roos House.

A men's game Clarkson University's Cheel Arena is also on the agenda, with all three due to stage matches come the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Winter World University Games.

The Herb Brooks Arena is due to hold ice hockey's medal matches.

Ashley Walden, right, says organisers are "excited to showcase this amazing event" ©Adirondack Sports Council

Security, COVID-19 and transport plans will also come under the microscope as sites in Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Wilmington, North Creek, Canton and Potsdam are visited.

"As we get closer to the start of the Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games, this allows us to further refine planning based on feedback that came out of September’s Head of Delegations meeting," FISU Winter Games director Milan Augustin added.

The multi-sport event is due to begin on January 12 and draw 1,500 athletes.

It will be FISU's biggest event since the Naples 2019 Universiade, owing to COVID-19-related postponements and cancellations.

Lake Placid hosted a Winter Universiade in 1972 and is also a past venue for the Winter Olympics.