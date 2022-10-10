The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed Marc Coudron and Tayyab Ikram are set to go head-to-head in a Presidential election at the body's upcoming Congress on November 5 with the candidates for the Executive Board election also established.

A Presidential election is taking place after India's Narinder Batra resigned from the position in July.

Belgium's Coudron lost by two votes to Batra in last year's election and is being challenged by Macau's Ikram.

The winner of the two-person battle will serve for two years in order to complete the mandate of Batra, which was already shorter than usual because last year's vote had been delayed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Coudron was formerly a Belgium international and served as President of the Royal Belgian Hockey Association.

Ikram is chief executive of the Asian Hockey Federation and has been an FIH Executive Board member since 2016.

There are three official candidates in the contest to secure the two available female positions on the FIH Executive Board.

Maureen Craig-Rousseau of Trinidad and Tobago and Elizabeth Safoa King of Ghana are standing for re-election, while Germany's Marion Rodewald is challenging.

Hiroya Anzai of Japan, Chilean Walter Krämer, England's Simon Mason, Australian David Wansbrough - a Barcelona 1992 silver medallist - Piotr Wilkonski of Poland, New Zealander John Williamson and South Africa's Deon Morgan have all been nominated to fill the two male FIH Executive Board roles.

Tayyab Ikram is one of two candidates running for the FIH Presidency ©Getty Images

None of the seven candidates are seeking re-election.

Five Executive Board positions are due to be filled, including the President's post, although if current member Ikram is elected President then an additional candidate will be selected to sit on the body.

They will serve a shorter term of two years to complete Ikram's mandate.

The FIH Congress is due to open with a roll call and a passage of condolences before the welcoming remarks are made alongside an address from Acting President Seif Ahmed.

FIH chief executive Thierry Weil is expected to take centre stage next by discussing his report.

A motion to approve the accounts and discharge of the Executive Board is set come after hearing the financial reports and the auditors' report.

The appointment of the auditor is anticipated to be made as members make a decision on any issues regarding membership, suspension, expulsion or dissolution.

Once any proposals to alter the FIH Statutes and General Regulations have been resolved, the Elections Oversight Panel is scheduled to make a presentation in build to the Presidential and FIH Executive Board elections.

Candidates standing for either positions have been given time to make a speech prior to members going to the polls.

The Congress is expected to close with the FIH Awards and the final remarks, providing the federations do not request to discuss any more items.