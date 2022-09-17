The Spanish municipality of La Nucía has been awarded hosting rights to November's International Boxing Association (IBA) Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships.

This marks the first time Spain has been awarded an international event organised by the IBA, having previously staged continental-level competitions, including the Women's European Boxing Championships in Alcobendas in 2019.

IBA President Umar Kremlev expressed his hope that the event can assist with the development of boxing in Spain.

"Many of the fans have witnessed our youth boxers at the various continental tournaments, and it’s time they shined on the international stage," the Russian official said.

"Some of the boxers might well become superstars of our sport, and this is a unique moment to see their first steps towards elite boxing.

"This is a great opportunity to discover new talents and show passion for our sport

"Spain has many talented young boxers, and this IBA Youth World Boxing Championships will give an impetus to the boxing development in the country.

"I want to thank Spanish Boxing Federation for their hard work towards making this tournament a success."

IBA President Umar Kremlev said that hosting the Youth World Championships would "give an impetus to the boxing development" in Spain ©IBA

The IBA has held combined Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships in Sofia in 2014, Budapest in 2018 and Kielce in 2021.

Spanish Boxing Federation President Felipe Martinez said that the Youth World Championships would be a suitable way to mark the organisation's centenary.

"We are excited about the challenge of hosting such an important competition that has never been held in Spain before," Martinez said.

"We know that these are going to be intense months, but both my team and I are willing to put the best of ourselves to achieve success as hosts.

"It should become a great finishing touch for the 100 years of the life of our Federation."

The Ciudad Deportiva Camilo Cano arena is set to host the Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships from November 14 to 26.