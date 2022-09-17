Sweden's Olle Dahlin is set to lead the International Biathlon Union (IBU) for another four-year term after being re-elected as President during the governing body's Congress in Salzburg.

Dahlin was re-elected unanimously as he was the only candidate standing for the post of President.

The Scandinavian was first elected IBU President in 2018, replacing Norwegian Anders Besseberg who resigned amid a doping, fraud and corruption scandal.

Jiri Hamza of the Czech Republic, the only candidate for the post of vice-president, also retains his position until 2026.

Austrian Christian Scherer beat Kalle Lähdesmäki of Finland to the post of treasurer.

Scherer received 32 of the 47 votes.

"I am honoured to have been re-elected to serve the biathlon family," Dahlin said.

"I am committed to building on the excellent work we have achieved together over the last four years and ensuring that all stakeholders contribute to our exciting future.

"With Target 26 we have a clear framework for the years ahead and clear objectives to accomplish together.

"Everyone has a role to play as we press ahead with our development and work to achieve our huge potential."

Six candidates were elected as IBU Executive Board members from a total of 14 after the withdrawals of Lucian Vukelic and Max Cobb.

They are German Franz Steinle, Tim Farcnik of Slovenia, Norwegian Tore Boygard, Fabien Saguez from France, Italian Nathalie Santer and Ekaterina Dafovska from Bulgaria.

The 16th Ordinary IBU Congress will take place in Belgrade (SRB) in 2024.



Belgrade was the sole candidate, the IBU Congress voted unanimously in favour of the Serbian bid. pic.twitter.com/EJK5lWTspu — International Biathlon Union (@biathlonworld) September 17, 2022

IBU Athletes' Committee chair Clare Egan of the United States and IBU secretary general Cobb, who will come into office in October 2022, will join the Executive Board.

American official Cobb was appointed IBU secretary general last month.

A decision was also taken to increase the membership of the Athletes' Committee to five.

Ten members were elected to the IBU Technical Committee from a total of 12 candidates.

They are Felix Bitterling from Germany, Swede Ulrika Öberg, Michal Zichacek from the Czech Republic, American Sara Studebaker-Hall, France's Christophe Vassallo, Hillar Zahkna of Estonia, Italian Fabrizio Curtaz, Per Arne Botnan of Norway, Tomi-Pekka Riihivuori from Finland and Dejan Brajdic of Croatia.

Kaisa Mäkäräinen of Finland, who is the athletes' representative, will join the Technical Committee.

The Technical Committee membership was increased to 12, with a coach representative set to join.

Finally, Belgrade was announced as the host of the 16th IBU Congress in 2024.

The Serbian city was the sole candidate bidding to host the Congress and was voted unanimously.

Yesterday, a motion to suspend the National Federations of Russia and Belarus "until they demonstrate their full commitment to supporting and promoting the purposes and principles of the IBU" was approved, with the ban on athletes and officials from the countries set to be extended "until further notice".