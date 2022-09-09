An International University Sports Federation (FISU) delegation has expressed its satisfaction with preparations for the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Summer World University Games following a visit to the Organising Committee's headquarters.

FISU Summer Games director Jing Zhao, Summer Games event manager Brian Carrer and Summer Games assistant Andrea Uccello travelled to Düsseldorf for a three-day visit.

At the trip's conclusion, the trio endorsed the master plan of the Games.

"We are quite satisfied with what we have seen during this visit, and Rhine-Ruhr are on course to deliver what they have promised," said Zhao.

"We are looking forward to the Technical Committee chair's visit next month.

"As of now, everything looks good, though, there are some areas that need further attention."

The FISU delegation was welcomed by Rhine-Ruhr 2025 chief executive Stefan Kürten and chief operating officer Alexis Schäfer.

They also gave updates on Rhine-Ruhr 2025's brand identity, marketing plan, media distribution strategy and accommodation planning.

"The FISU delegates have thoroughly reviewed our master plan along with the brand identity and marketing strategies," said Kürten.

"In these three days, we have jointly covered every aspect of the event in detail, be it venue management, accommodation, media planning, transportation, volunteer requirements or budgeting.

"All the inputs from the FISU team have been valuable and taken well note of.

"The important thing is we are very much in line with all that we have promised in the bid book and as per FISU guidelines.

"At this stage, ticking all the columns is important as the framework is the key and with FISU's support we are very much on course.

"I would like to thank FISU's entire team for their valuable time and we are looking forward to the continuous support to make this event a grand success."

The Games are set to run from July 16 to 27 n 2025 with approximately 10,000 athletes taking part across five sub-sites in the region - Bochum, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Essen, and Mülheim.

"With the event being held in five cities, these Games are undoubtedly going to be exciting but will also have its own share of challenges, both organisational and logistical," Kürten added.

"It was important for us to have FISU's review early to access everything including, the policies and procedures to make the future process smoother.

"We still have long way to go and lots to do but it was good to know that we are on the right track."