IOC Executive Board approves Paris 2024 venue changes, but "no definitive decision" on basketball

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has approved a series of changes to the planned venues for Paris 2024, with moves of the shooting venue and the Main Press Centre among those rubber-stamped, although "no definitive decision" has been taken on basketball.

Shooting events had initially been due to take place at La Courneuve in Seine-Saint-Denis, but plans were hampered by logistical issues with the venue.

In February of this year, Paris 2024 had said "organising shooting events in Châteauroux is not an option", but the proposed move to the National Sports Shooting Centre there was confirmed in June, and approved by the IOC Executive Board at its meeting in Lausanne.

The city is around 170 miles to the south of Paris.

It is the third sport due to be held entirely outside of the French capital, with sailing set to take place in Marseille and surfing at Teahupoʻo in Tahiti.

Events in two sports have been moved to the Seine-Saint-Denis department, one of the poorest in France and an area which has been heavily focused upon in Paris 2024's legacy ambitions.

Boxing preliminaries have been moved from Court Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros to the North Paris Arena in Villepinte.

Semi-finals and finals remain set to take place on Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland Garros, the site that hosts tennis' French Open.

The North Paris Arena has also been confirmed as the venue for the fencing ranking round of modern pentathlon at Paris 2024.

Paris 2024 has proposed moving preliminary phase basketball matches to Lille, but no decision on final approval was taken by the IOC Executive Board ©Getty Images

The remainder of the competition in the sport is still due to take place at the Palace of Versailles.

A change of venue for the Paris 2024 Main Press Centre has received IOC Executive Board approval as well, with the Palais des Congrès at Porte Maillot replacing the Parc des Expositions du Bourget.

The venue for preliminary phase basketball matches at Paris 2024 has been a long-standing source of controversy, and the Organising Committee has settled on the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, with the opening stages of the handball competitions moving to Hall Six of the Parc des Expositions at Porte Versailles.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said that "no definitive decision" has been made by the Executive Board on the matter, but "very positive conversations [have been held] between all the parties concerned".

He added that "we expect a positive outcome in the near future, but those conversations haven't reached a conclusion as yet".

Paris 2024 has faced growing budget and security concerns, but IOC Coordination Commission chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant claimed it was "reassured" by a recent visit to the French capital.