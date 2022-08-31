Technology giant Google has become the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) first global partner for women's basketball and the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in a deal it is claimed will increase the visibility of women's basketball.

The partnership is scheduled to start at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Australia on September 22, where Google is to sponsor the All-Star 5, which recognises the best players from the tournament.

Both parties are to collaborate with ESPN to show the entire Women's World Cup in the United States.

Six games are to be shown exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPNU, with the others available to stream on ESPN+.

FIBA will show six games on its YouTube channel too, with others available on the organisation's Courtside 1891 streaming platform.

YouTube is owned by Google's parent company Alphabet.

"FIBA is determined to further build women's basketball and take it to the next level, and we are delighted to welcome on board Google as a global partner for the women's game," said FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis.

Six matches are to be shown on ESPN and FIBA's YouTube channel from the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup ©Getty Images

"We are excited to work with such a prestigious brand with whom we share the same strategic goals in regard to women's development.

"This partnership promises great things for women's basketball and the interest in the game globally.

"Google and its worldwide reach opens countless possibilities to push women's basketball in the future and we look forward to working with them to enhance the game and attract new fans."

For the past two years, Google has been a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) changemaker, a partner to the WNBA with a mission to improve coverage and awareness of the league.

The WNBA is a professional women's league in the US.

The next Women's Basketball World Cup is scheduled to take place from September 22 to October 11, with all games to be played in Sydney.