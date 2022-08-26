The Organising Committee of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games has set its sights on presenting its proposed sports programme at the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly in October.

The OCA Sports Committee held a virtual meeting to discuss the Hangzhou 2022 and Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, receiving updates on their respective preparations from local organisers.

Song Luzeng, chair of the OCA Sports Committee, led the remote meeting and expressed hope he could soon see all members in-person amid ongoing COVID-19 complications.

"Due to special circumstances, most of our Games have been postponed or cancelled; however, we are glad to see that the preparations for the Games have been going on smoothly," said Song.

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 team reported its sports programme was still being discussed, with a hope to submit a final version to the OCA Executive Board and General Assembly in Cambodia.

Phnom Penh is due to host the OCA General Assembly on October 4.

Hangzhou 2022's Organising Committee reported preparations were going well for the postponed event, with the new dates of September 23 to October 8 in 2023 recently set.

OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam highlighted that 2023 is set to be a busy year for Asian sport ©Getty Images

At the end of talks, OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam thanked the Organising Committees for their patience and collaboration going into 2023, which is due to be a busy year in Asia.

"The calendar for next year is very crowded," said Al-Musallam.

"We have in Asia two Asian Games [Hangzhou 2022 and Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok], we have the World Athletics Championships, the International Swimming Federation World Championships and also now the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games in Bali.

"There will be a lot of burden on the National Olympic Committees.

"For the future of the Asian Games, I believe we now are the only organisation to have a clear calendar, international and continental calendar, until 2034 and this is because of our solidarity, our work together, our trust and our continued love for the Asian Games and the growth of the Asian Games."

The Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 19 to October 4 2026.