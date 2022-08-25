The Bhutan Olympic Committee (BOC) has arranged a year-long training camp in Thailand for badminton athletes Anish Gurung and Jimba Sangay Lhendup to help them prepare for the rescheduled Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Gurung, 22, and Lhendup, 20, have been chosen as promising stars by the Bhutan Badminton Federation and are expected to represent the country in China next year as well as at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

It is the first time the duo have travelled on a year-long training camp in preparation for an international multi-sport competition.

They are due to train at the academy run by Boonsak Ponsana, Thailand’s former world number four.

The athletes are expected to train at the academy run by Thailand's Boonsak Ponsana ©Getty Images

Ponsana began training junior players in 2017.

The trip has been financially supported by the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity programme through the continental athletes support grant.

The BOC is also supporting their trip.

The rescheduled Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is due to be held from September 23 to October 8 2023.