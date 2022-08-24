World Archery Americas retained its leading position in World Archery's second governance review of continental bodies, but all five have registered an improved score.

The archery organisations of Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania all were judged to have shown growth as they were assessed on transparency, integrity and democracy, and development and control mechanisms in the biennial review.

The Americas' body scored 57 to improve upon its 2020 score of 24.

Asia was next with 51 and registered the biggest improvement from its previous total which was 20.

It was fourth two years ago, but the 31-point increase saw it surge ahead of Europe on 45 and Oceania on 37.

All five of World Archery's continental organisations improved upon their previous scores in the governance review ©World Archery

Africa saw an eight-point rise but the overall score of 17 sees it prop up the rest of the standings.

The scores are out of a maximum of 80, with 32 points available for transparency, 24 for integrity and democracy and another 24 for development and control mechanisms.

Asia's significant progress came with its development of a new business plan focusing on the pillars of staging events, grassroots programmes, creating member networks and content.

Four of the five continents now have strategic plans while all have improved transparency by making key governance documents available online.

Oceania has committed to issuing a strategic plan in 2022.

World Archery Americas scored highest in two categories to set a leading total of 57 ©World Archery

World Archery Africa is due to be reassessed prior to its Congress at the end of the year as it is launching a new website which is expected to improve the transparency score.

Important changes to the composition of the respective Executive Boards over the period include the addition of an athlete representative in the Americas, a gender quota in Africa and the partial introduction of term limits in Europe.

These have been cited as another reason behind the improved scores.

Athlete representation in decision-making, gender balance and term limits throughout governance structures are all targets for further improvement during the next cycle as it was said to be the area most lacking in progress.

The continental governance review is based on a similar project run by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.