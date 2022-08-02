New Zealand's 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Anton Cooper has been withdrawn from the Birmingham 2022 mountain bike event after testing positive for COVID-19.

Cooper, who won gold at Glasgow 2014 in the men's cross-country and silver at Gold Coast 2018, is being supported by his national team in hotel isolation just outside of the Athletes' Village in the British city.

"I'm absolutely gutted," Cooper said.

"After winning gold in 2014 and silver in 2018, I had put a focus on competing in Birmingham over UCI [International Cycling Union] World Cup races that clash.

"I injured my wrist in a recent World Cup but was preparing well and to miss out like this is really disappointing.

"While I'm feeling a bit under the weather, my symptoms are pretty mild overall - but I just don’t think it's going to be good for me to race.

"I've taken so much care not to get COVID-19 for several months, so this is disappointing when it means missing out on representing my country.

"I will be making sure I'm supporting the rest of the New Zealand team from my isolation room."

I'm gutted to say that I won't be starting the Commonwealth Games tomorrow as I've caught Covid-19. My focus is now on getting back to 100% health and fitness in time for the World Championships at the end of the month. Good luck to my fellow Kiwis competing! 📸 @RossBellPhoto pic.twitter.com/Mj9xVKQ9vB — Anton Cooper (@antonmtb) August 2, 2022

The 27-year-old is symptomatic but there are no immediate concerns for his health.

He tested negative on arrival into the Athletes' Village and has already started to isolate prior to testing positive.

No other team members are symptomatic and close contacts have returned multiple negative tests for the virus, New Zealand's Commonwealth Games Association said.

"I absolutely feel for Anton, he's a fantastic cyclist and to have to rule himself out like this is a gutting," said New Zealand's Chef de Mission Nigel Avery.

"We commend him for his vigilance and thank him for taking immediate steps to isolate, even before he tested positive.

"I've been in touch with him and he's starting to feel a bit better which is good news.

"He's being well supported by the New Zealand team doctors and health team and I know all of us in the New Zealand Team are thinking of him."

Cooper was due to compete in the cross-country mountain bike final tomorrow in Cannock Chase Forest.