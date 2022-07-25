Four years ago on the Gold Coast, South Africa's flag was carried by Caster Semenya ©Getty Images

Netball captain Bongiwe Msomi and Para swimmer Christian Sadie are to carry the South African flag at the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday (July 28).

"Both exemplify the spirit of the Games and both are dedicated and high-achieving athletes," South African Chef de Mission Lwandile Simelane said.

"This is a groundbreaking Games for South Africa and we are proud to be able to hand Bongi and Christian the honour of carrying the flag on such an auspicious occasion as the Opening Ceremony."

Birmingham 2022 will be Msomi's third Commonwealth Games after leading South Africa to fifth place at Gold Coast 2018.

They begin their netball campaign against Jamaica on Saturday (July 30). 

Christian Sadie, in green, won a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira last month ©Getty Images
Christian Sadie, in green, won a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira last month ©Getty Images

South Africa's group also includes Australia, Scotland, Wales and Barbados.

Last month, Sadie won SB7 100 metres breaststroke silver at the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira in Portugal and is set to appear at his second Commonwealth Games.

The South Africans are expected to field a team of 239 athletes in Birmingham.

The nation won 13 gold medals and 37 in all at the last Commonwealth Games.