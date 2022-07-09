Transport officials have responded to reports of long waiting times for buses for the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 World Games.

About 27,000 spectators filled the Protective Stadium in Alabama on Thursday (July 7) as the Games were declared open.

But it has been reported that people experienced long delays when trying to make their way to the Opening Ceremony as the Games’ transport system came under pressure.

According to Alabaman television station WBRC, some people were forced to wait almost an hour for buses to get to the showpiece event.

Christina Argo, division manager of the Department of Transportation for the City of Birmingham, told WBRC that it had learned lessons from the Opening Ceremony but said it was a success overall.

"We heard a lot of positive feedback about how convenient it was," Argo said.

"We were a little overwhelmed for a moment with the number of people jumping on the Red Line in Homewood.

"The city staff is coordinating directly with BJCTA [Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority], the max operators, and so, as soon as we realised we had a crowd there, we got more buses on the line."

About 27,000 fans packed into the Protective Stadium for the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 World Games ©The World Games

Argo said 60 buses were made available to ensure the free transport service was able to cope with demand and claimed the operation ran smoothly after the conclusion of the Opening Ceremony.

"By midnight, everybody had been moved and put on a bus, so they were on their way home," said Argo.

"We’re excited to be able to offer this service.

"This is the first time the city has ever done anything like this, so be patient with us.

"We’ve got staff at every stop."

Birmingham’s Mayor Randall Woodfin said his city was ready to "change the globe" when opening the 2022 World Games.

The Games had been due to take place last year only to be postponed by 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 3,600 athletes from 110 countries are competing in the event.

Competition started yesterday and is due to conclude on July 17.