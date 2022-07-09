Kirani James will not be a part of Grenada's Commonwealth Games team ©Getty Images

Olympic gold medallist Kirani James will not be part of Grenada's 14-strong squad for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Grenada's Chef de Mission Kwame Hypolite confirmed to insidethegames that the London 2012 400 metres champion would not be appearing in the English city.

It comes with Commonwealth athletes facing a tough schedule due to the close proximity of the World Athletics Championships to Birmingham 2022.

The flagship track and field event in Oregon is due to run from July 15 to 25, with the Commonwealth Games opening just three days later.

James was also diagnosed with Graves' disease, a condition which affects the thyroid, five years ago.

The disease leads to weight loss and a lack of energy, and James must now take medication for the rest of his life.

Despite this, James remains in competitive action and clocked his season's best of 44.02sec at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene in May, where the World Championships will be held. 

Kirani James won Olympic gold in the 400 metres at London 2012 ©Getty Images
This is the third fastest time in the world this year, and the quickest of any Commonwealth athlete.

"I regret to inform you that Kirani James will not be attending the 2022 Commonwealth Games," said Hypolite.

James has also won silver and bronze at the Olympics, World Championship gold and the Commonwealth 400m title at Glasgow 2014.

But Grenada, home to just 110,000 people, will still be able to call on star athletics talent in Birmingham.

Lindon Victor is due to defend the Commonwealth decathlon title he won at Gold Coast 2018, while Anderson Peters is the reigning men's javelin world champion.

The Caribbean nation will also compete in boxing, swimming and cycling at the Games.

For the full interview with Hypolite, click here.