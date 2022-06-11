Birmingham 2022 sets major event blueprint and other hosts "following our lead", Ward claims

Birmingham's plans for staging this year's Commonwealth Games offer a blueprint for hosts of future multi-sport events, City Council Leader Ian Ward has claimed.

Writing in a guest log post for insidethegames, Ward insisted that Birmingham had "95 per cent of the required venues in place, as operational sites that were already serving a purpose," when it applied to hold the Commonwealth Games.

Such existing infrastructure has allowed England's second city to implement a hosting plan "taking account of modern priorities such as sustainability and the need for budgetary control," Ward said.

The brand-new Sandwell Aquatics Centre and upgrades to existing athletics facility the Alexander Stadium represent the only significant construction projects at Birmingham 2022 sports venues.

For the aquatics facility, "a clear need was identified in a report endorsed by national sporting bodies", claimed Ward, while the Alexander Stadium is at the centre of Birmingham City Council's Perry Barr 2040 Masterplan.

A velodrome was not built in Birmingham or the surrounding West Midlands region, with London's facility for the 2012 Olympics instead going to be used.

Recent comments from International Olympic Committee (IOC) director of future Olympic Games hosts Jacqueline Barrett that the organisation wants to avoid having venues which later become a "white elephant" built have been seized upon by Ward as an endorsement of the Birmingham 2022 vision.

The IOC has also indicated it would be willing for venues outside of the primary bidding country to be used during an Olympic Games to boost sustainability.

The upgraded Alexander Stadium is at the centre of Birmingham City Council's Perry Barr 2040 Masterplan ©Birmingham City Council

"The IOC is floating the idea that Olympic hosts should consider using facilities outside of the host nation, where this makes sense," Ward said.

"In that context, it validates our decision, based on solid evidence, to use London."

Birmingham was awarded hosting rights in 2017 - later than usual - after Durban withdrew as host.

A planned Games Village in Perry Barr, near the Alexander Stadium, was ultimately scrapped, with university and hotel accommodation to be used to house athletes instead.

Birmingham 2022 has again championed this as an example of its sustainable and sensible plan for the Commonwealth Games.

"Fast forward to 2022 and you only need to look at the plan for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and the emerging plans for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games to see what we are doing in Birmingham is the future for accommodating athletes," Ward claimed.

"Significantly, it appears that our legacy is already being realised, in the way that major multi-sport events are following our lead and now transitioning to a much more sustainable future."

To read the full blog post, click here.