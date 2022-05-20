Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Alex Gilady has posthumously been awarded the Olympic Order here.

Gilady died last month at the age of 79.

He was one of the IOC's longest-serving members, having first been elected in 1994.

The final day of the 139th IOC Session, being held under a hybrid format at Olympic House in Lausanne, began with tributes being paid to the Israeli official.

IOC President Thomas Bach praised Gilady's "outstanding contributions to our Movement", and described him as a "pioneer in so many respects".

Bach then announced that the Executive Board had decided to posthumously award Gilady the Olympic Order.

Gilady, whose main background was in sports broadacasting, was a member of the IOC's Coordination Commissions for the last five Summer Olympics, including serving as vice-chair for Tokyo 2020.

He was a member of the Paris 2024 Coordination Commission from 2017 until his death.

Other IOC Commissions of which Gilady was a member include International Relations from 2014 to 2015, as well as Communications, and Public Affairs and Social Development through Sport, both from 2015 until his death.

Yael Arad, President of the Olympic Committee of Israel, delivered a video message to the Session discussing Gilady's contribution to the Olympic Movement.

IOC vice-president John Coates, centre, was among those who paid tribute to Alex Gilady, right, at the 139th Session in Lausanne ©Getty Images

"He was Mr Television, a great commentator and producer," Arad said.

"He was Mr Olympic Movement, his identity was in the Olympic Movement, he was a hard worker and always in the details.

"There was Alex the friend and mentor who you can always get his support.

"He was so supportive and will miss him a lot and already missing him now, but I a, sure his legacy will light our future activity in Israel."

IOC vice-president John Coates, who chaired the Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission, spoke at length about his close relationship with Gilady, crediting him with helping to "smooth the waters for some very good decisions" in the build-up to last year's delayed Olympics.

Gilady held various leadership roles with American Olympic broadcasting rights-holder NBC after becoming head of sports in 1975.

He was the founder, President and chief executive of Keshet Broadcasting Ltd in Israel from 1993 until 1999, reassuming the Presidency from 2005 until 2017.

Alex Gilady was vice-chair of the IOC's Tokyo 2020 Coordination Commission ©Getty Images

His work broadcasting the Olympic Games earned him seven Emmy Academy Awards.

Gilady's IOC involvement began as a member of the Radio and Television Commission in 1984, serving on the body until 2015.

In 2017, Gilady faced allegations of sexual harassment in the 1990s by two female journalists - Oshrat Kotler, a broadcaster at Channel 10 Israel, and Neri Livneh, a journalist at the Haaretz newspaper.

He temporarily stood aside from his position as head of Keshet Broadcasting Group to fight the claims against him, but did not relinquish any of his IOC positions.

Livneh had accused Gilady of exposing himself and propositioning her during a work meeting relating to Gilady's role as President of Keshet Broadcasting Group in 1999.

Kotler claimed to have received an "indecent proposal" from Gilady.

Gilady launched a lawsuit against his accusers in 2018, but later settled the cases.