The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has confirmed the World Cup calendar for the upcoming season, with events returning in North America but China absent from the schedule.

The IBSF World Cup season has largely been restricted to events in Europe over the past two seasons, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organisation has held several Women’s Monobob Series legs in North America.

Bobsleigh and skeleton competition will begin this season with an event at Whistler in Canada from November 22 to 27.

The series will continue at Park City in the United States from November 29 to 4, before a stop in Lake Placid from December 13 to 18.

The Push World Championships are planned to take place prior to the Lake Placid event, between December 7 and 8.

Europe will host the remaining events of the season, with Winterberg holding the first event in Germany from January 3 to 8.

Altenberg will host back-to-back World Cup events from January 9 to 22.

The World Cup season will pause for the 2023 World Championships, which will be held at St Moritz in Switzerland.

The World Championships will be held from January 23 to February 5.

Germany will host three events during the World Cup season ©Getty Images

Innsbruck in Austria will stage the penultimate World Cup event from February 6 to 12, before the season concludes at Sigulda in Latvia from February 13 to 19.

China does not feature on the World Cup schedule, despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) being signed between the IBSF and the Chinese Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association in February.

The agreement said the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, which hosted competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, would host World Cup events for the next five years.

The deal was viewed as a major boost to the legacy of the Winter Olympics, both in terms of the sustainability of a venue built for the Games and China's goal to increase winter sports participation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organisers to cancel or postpone a series of events planned in China, with the nation continuing to pursue a "zero-COVID" policy.

The World Cup schedule was proposed by the IBSF’s Special Committee Calendar, before being recommended to the governing body’s Executive Committee for approval.

Calendars for the European Cup, North American Cup, the first-ever Asian Cup, the skeleton-only Intercontinental Cup and the Para Sports World Cup are expected to be published in the coming weeks.