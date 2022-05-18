Broadcast rights for a series of major hockey events, including Olympic qualifiers and the inaugural Hockey5s World Cup, have been put out for tender.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced that the tender process has started for key competitions scheduled to be held between 2023 to 2026.

FIH chief executive Thierry Weils claimed "hockey’s profile is rising" and has called on broadcast companies from all over the world to bid for the rights to air its flagship events.

Among the broadcast rights up for grabs is the first-ever Hockey5s World Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat in Oman in January 2024.

The FIH is also looking to secure bidders for the Olympic qualifiers in 2023 and 2024, the men’s and women’s Hockey World Cup in 2026 and the Hockey Indoor World Cup, planned to be staged in 2023 and 2025.

Broadcasters have until June 24 to submit their bids to the International Hockey Federation ©Getty Images

Other events that are available to bid for are the 2023-2024, 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons of the men’s and women’s Hockey Pro League as well as the men’s and women’s Hockey Nations Cup from 2023 to 2026.

The tender process has also started for the 2023 and 2025 men’s and women’s editions of the Hockey Junior World Cup.

Companies have been given a deadline of June 24 to submit their bids.

"With 30 million players around the world in key markets in every continent, a gender equal participation - 51 per cent women, 49 per cent men - and a growing portfolio of FIH events with the inclusion of the very first FIH Hockey5s World Cup in 2024 and the launch of the FIH Hockey Nations Cup this year, hockey’s profile is rising," said Weil.

"Therefore, I can only urge all broadcasters looking for an Olympic, global, gender equal, dynamic and growing sport, to send us their bid for the next broadcasting rights cycle."